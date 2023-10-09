Baseball: Buffaloes rookie Sotani earns 1st pro win against Hawks

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Orix Buffaloes rookie left-hander Ryuhei Sotani allowed just one hit over six shutout innings to earn his first professional win in a 4-1 victory over potential Pacific League playoff opponents the SoftBank Hawks on Monday.

Making his 10th appearance for the PL champions, the 22-year-old outdueled former Texas Rangers starter Kohei Arihara at Kyocera Dome Osaka in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Sotani (1-2) struck out five and walked a pair, backed by two RBIs from Marwin Gonzalez and one each from Yutaro Sugimoto and Kenya Wakatsuki.

Sugimoto drove in the first run with his single ...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News