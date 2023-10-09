Baseball: Buffaloes rookie Sotani earns 1st pro win against Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Orix Buffaloes rookie left-hander Ryuhei Sotani allowed just one hit over six shutout innings to earn his first professional win in a 4-1 victory over potential Pacific League playoff opponents the SoftBank Hawks on Monday.

Making his 10th appearance for the PL champions, the 22-year-old outdueled former Texas Rangers starter Kohei Arihara at Kyocera Dome Osaka in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Sotani (1-2) struck out five and walked a pair, backed by two RBIs from Marwin Gonzalez and one each from Yutaro Sugimoto and Kenya Wakatsuki.

Sugimoto drove in the first run with his single ...