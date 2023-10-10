URGENT: Nikkei stock index up 2% as oil issues gain amid Middle East conflict

The Nikkei stock index rose over 2 percent early Tuesday in Tokyo, lifted by energy-related issues amid rising oil prices due to conflict in the Middle East.

At 9:40 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 662.92 points, or 2.14 percent, from Friday to 31,657.59.

Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday.

