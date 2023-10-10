Tokyo stocks jump in morning as U.S. rate hike fears recede

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks jumped Tuesday morning, as fears of further interest rate hikes in the United States receded and energy-related stocks surged in response to higher oil prices amid conflict in the Middle East.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 772.08 points, or 2.49 percent, from Friday to 31,766.75. The broader Topix index was up 47.22 points, or 2.09 percent, at 2,311.30.

Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday, while some U.S. financial markets were also closed due to a holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, an...