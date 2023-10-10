Olympics: Baseball-softball among additional sports proposed for 2028

Newsfrom Japan

Baseball-softball, both won by Japan at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, was listed among the five additional sports proposed Monday by the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Cricket, flag football -- a limited-contact version of American football -- lacrosse and squash were the four other sports submitted by the LA28 Organizing Committee to the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC’s Olympic Programme Commission will discuss the proposal and issue a recommendation to its Executive Board. If the recommendation is accepted, the board will present the proposal to the three-day IOC Sessio...