Tokyo stocks jump as U.S. rate hike fears recede

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks jumped Tuesday as fears of further interest rate hikes in the United States receded and energy-related stocks were bought after oil prices rose in response to conflict in the Middle East. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 751.86 points, or 2.43 percent, from Friday at 31,746.53. The broader Topix index finished 48.11 points, or 2.12 percent, higher at 2,312.19. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday, while some U.S. financial markets were also closed due to a holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, marine transport...