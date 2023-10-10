Baseball: Orix ace Yamamoto makes history in another dominant season

Newsfrom Japan

Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto led the Pacific League in wins, ERA, strikeouts and win percentage for the third year in a row, becoming the first player in Japanese professional baseball history to achieve the feat upon Tuesday’s conclusion of the regular season.

The 25-year-old right-hander propelled the reigning Japan Series champions to their third consecutive PL pennant after going 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA. He had 169 strikeouts and registered a .727 win percentage.

After making a slight tweak to his pitching mechanics, Yamamoto increased his velocity and allowed just two home runs, a c...