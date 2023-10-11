Japan payments clearing network disruption continues for 2nd day

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's payments clearing network has not yet recovered from a system problem detected the previous day, its operator said Wednesday, warning delays to bank fund transfers may persist. "We have worked to restore the system overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, but there was no clear idea of when the situation will be resolved as of 7 a.m. Wednesday," Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network said in a press release. The system problem affecting 11 banks, including MUFG Bank, disrupted at least 1.4 million transactions on Tuesday. Money transfers via automated teller machines, online banking and ...