Tokyo Stock Exchange opens new platform to trade carbon credits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. on Wednesday opened a platform to trade carbon credits in an effort to accelerate decarbonization in the private sector. The exchange allows companies to buy and sell "J-Credit," a credit certified by the Japanese government and given to organizations that have reduced carbon emissions through renewable energy use, tree-planting, and other measures. A company struggling to meet its emissions target can purchase credits to offset the amount by which it has exceeded it, while a firm that has reduced greenhouse gasses by more than it needs can make money by selling extra...