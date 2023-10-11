Tokyo stocks open mixed as Wall St. rises, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Wednesday, as buying following overnight advances on Wall Street was offset by investors locking in gains after sharp rises the previous day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 78.48 points, or 0.25 percent, from Tuesday to 31,825.01. The broader Topix index was down 1.14 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,311.05.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment and precision instrument issues, while the main decliners were marine transportation, and farm and fishery issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetch...