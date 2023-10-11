Tokyo stocks mixed in morning after Wall St. rises, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Wednesday morning, as buying after Wall Street advances overnight amid easing concerns over further U.S. interest rate hikes was offset by moves to lock in gains after sharp rises the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 170.95 points, or 0.54 percent, from Tuesday to 31,917.48. The broader Topix index was down 0.95 point, or 0.04 percent, at 2,311.24.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment and precision instrument issues, while top decliners were marine transportation and iron and steel issues.