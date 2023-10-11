Baseball: Maeda allows a run as Astros clobber Twins to lead ALDS

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda allowed a run over two innings of relief as the Minnesota Twins were battered 9-1 by the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday.

The result gave the Astros a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, moving them within a single win of their seventh straight American League Championship Series. The Twins cannot afford another loss if they are to reach their first ALCS in 21 seasons.

With his team trailing 5-0, Maeda took the mound in the sixth inning as the Twins’ third pitcher but gave up a walk and single to put runners on the corners before letting ...