Man possibly located day after going missing on island caving tour

Newsfrom Japan

A man who went missing after losing contact with his wife and their tour guide during a caving tour on Japan's westernmost island of Yonaguni in Okinawa Prefecture was possibly located Wednesday, police said. Police rescuers believe they found the 41-year-old man in the cave after he went missing Tuesday, but his physical condition is unknown with access to him hampered by high water levels. After starting the tour Tuesday morning, the three were separated due to a sudden rise in the cave's water level, the 28-year-old tour guide from Yonaguni told police. The guide and the woman, who lives in...