Sony to launch new model of PlayStation 5 on Nov. 10 in Japan

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. said Wednesday that Japanese stores will begin selling in November a new model of its hugely popular PlayStation 5 game console that is physically smaller but with increased memory capacity. The PS5 console equipped with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will go on sale Nov. 10 priced at 66,980 yen ($450), while the digital version without a disc drive that requires users to download games onto the console will cost 59,980 yen, according to Sony Group Corp's game unit. The new model is more than 30 percent smaller than the existing one and the memory capacity w...