China to host int’l forum on Belt and Road initiative next week

China said Wednesday it will host an international forum on its signature Belt and Road initiative next week in Beijing, with President Xi Jinping to deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the event held to mark the global infrastructure strategy’s 10th anniversary.

The two-day forum starting next Tuesday is expected to draw representatives from over 130 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement its theme will be “high-quality Belt and Road cooperation: together for common development and prosperity...