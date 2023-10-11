Tokyo stocks mixed on earnings hopes, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Wednesday as buying on hopes of favorable performances by Japanese firms ahead of earnings season was offset by moves to lock in gains after sharp rises the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 189.98 points, or 0.60 percent, from Tuesday at 31,936.51. The broader Topix index finished 4.35 points, or 0.19 percent, lower at 2,307.84.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product and precision instrument issues, while main decliners were marine transportation and iron and steel issues.