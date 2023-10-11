Olympics: Sapporo joins exodus of potential hosts

Newsfrom Japan

With the official withdrawal of its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics, Sapporo on Wednesday joined the growing number of potential hosts shelving their plans even before the International Olympic Committee’s selection process begins.

Japanese officials have blamed the decision on the wave of corruption scandals that surfaced in the wake of 2021’s Tokyo Summer Games and soured the public’s desire to host another Olympics so soon.

Sapporo’s exit follows a withdrawn proposal from Spain, split between Barcelona and the Pyrenees. Political infighting doomed that bid, while one from Vancouver is curr...