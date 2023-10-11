Tennis: Nishikori, Murray to miss Japan Open with injuries

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Nishikori and Britain's Andy Murray have both withdrawn from the ATP Tour's upcoming Japan Open in Tokyo due to injuries, tournament organizers said Wednesday. The former world No. 4 Nishikori was going to play in his country for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 at the event, which begins next Monday at Ariake Tennis Park. Nishikori, who underwent hip joint surgery in January 2022, returned to competition this past June but skipped the U.S. Open with left knee pain. "My condition hasn't returned to 100 percent," Nishikori said in a statement. "I continue my training so I can...