URGENT: Shogi prodigy Fujii wins Oza, becomes 1st to hold all 8 titles

Culture

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Shogi prodigy Sota Fujii won the last of the traditional board game’s eight titles Wednesday, making him the first player ever to hold eight.

The 21-year-old Fujii took Game 4 in a Kyoto hotel to wrap up the best-of-five Oza series against Takuya Nagase, 31, completing the eight-title sweep without losing one series in 18 appearances since he made his championship debut as a challenger in June 2020 at age 17.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News