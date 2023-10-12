URGENT: Japan payments clearing network restored after 2-day disruption
Restoration work for Japan’s payments clearing network was completed Thursday morning, two days after a system failure disrupted fund transfers at 11 banks, its operator said.
Among the 11 banks, MUFG Bank said the same day that its transaction service had returned to normal.
Over 5 million transactions were affected, with transfers via automated teller machines, online banking and bank counters all delayed.