Tokyo stocks rise in morning on receding U.S. rate hike fears

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, as sentiment was lifted by receding fears of U.S. interest rate hikes leading to the prospect of lower borrowing costs in the world’s largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 386.77 points, or 1.21 percent, from Wednesday to 32,323.28. The broader Topix index was up 22.79 points, or 0.99 percent, at 2,330.63.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance, machinery and transportation equipment issues.