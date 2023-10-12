Tokyo stocks rise sharply on buying of tech, exporter issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday, boosted by buying of technology and other export-oriented issues as lower U.S. long-term yields spurred optimism in the world’s largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 558.15 points, or 1.75 percent, from Wednesday at 32,494.66. The broader Topix index finished 34.65 points, or 1.5 percent, higher at 2,342.49.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance, machinery and transportation equipment issues.