Fast Retailing posts record profits on robust Uniqlo sales abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, said Thursday it posted a record net profit of 296.23 billion yen ($1.99 billion) for the year ended August, rising 8.4 percent from the year before, lifted by robust overseas sales. Operating profit rose 28.2 percent to 381.09 billion yen on sales of 2.77 trillion yen, up 20.2 percent. Both were also record highs. For the current business year through next August, the company forecast its net profit will rise 4.6 percent to 310 billion yen. Operating profit is expected to increase 18.1 percent to 450 billion yen on sales of 3.05 t...