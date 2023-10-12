Toshiba to delist in Japan on Dec. 20 after 74 years of history

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. said Thursday it will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 20, ending its 74-year-long history as a public company, as it seeks to rebuild itself following a takeover bid. Last month, a 2 trillion yen ($13 billion) takeover bid for Toshiba by a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. ended in success. Toshiba also said it will convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Nov. 22 in Tokyo to discuss share consolidation and other agendas in a bid to squeeze out remaining shareholders. The JIP-led group, which consists of companies su...