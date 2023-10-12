Baseball: Maeda’s season over as Astros beat Twins to win ALDS

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda’s time with the Minnesota Twins may have drawn to a close as they went out of the American League Division Series in a 3-2 Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Due to be a free agent in the offseason, Maeda was the last Japanese player left in this year’s MLB postseason. He allowed three runs over four innings in the best-of-five series but did not pitch in the decider at Target Field.

“We had a good team this year and had a chance to advance. It’s frustrating to lose at this stage,” said the 35-year-old, who missed the whole of last year following Tommy John surgery in ...