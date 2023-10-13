URGENT: G7 finance chiefs condemn raid on Israel by Hamas militants
Newsfrom JapanWorld Politics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Group of Seven finance chiefs on Thursday condemned a recent raid on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and expressed “serious concern” about the situation, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said.
The finance ministers and central bank governors are in solidarity with Israel, Suzuki told reporters after their meeting in Marrakech, Morocco.
The group also pledged continued support for war-torn Ukraine.