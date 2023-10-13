Tokyo stocks open mixed, gains offset by U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday, as buying of companies with upbeat earnings was offset by selling on rekindled concern over prolonged interest rate hikes in the United States after stronger-than-expected inflation data. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 32.67 points, or 0.10 percent, from Thursday to 32,527.33. The broader Topix index was down 11.93 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,330.56. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by miscellaneous product and pharmaceutical issues. The main gainers were marine transportation and mining issues. At...