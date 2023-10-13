Tokyo stocks down in morning on rekindled U.S rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Friday morning, weighed down by rekindling concerns over prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes following stronger-than-expected inflation data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 137.90 points, or 0.42 percent, from Thursday to 32,356.76. The broader Topix index was down 29.26 points, or 1.25 percent, at 2,313.23. On the top-tier Prime Market, main decliners were rubber product, transportation equipment and real estate issues.