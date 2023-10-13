Tokyo stocks fall on stubborn U.S. inflation, Middle East conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks retreated Friday as investors locked in gains on growing uncertainties in the global economy amid signs of stubborn U.S. inflation and intensifying geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 178.67 points, or 0.55 percent, from Thursday at 32,315.99, snapping a three-day winning streak. The broader Topix index finished 33.74 points, or 1.44 percent, lower at 2,308.75.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by textile and apparel, service and rubber product issues.