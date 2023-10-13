Taiwan, Japan "pine mountain" railway stations mark 10-yr sisterhood

Newsfrom Japan

Songshan Station in eastern Taipei and Matsuyama Station in western Japan's Ehime Prefecture, which share the same Chinese characters meaning a "pine mountain," marked 10 years of sisterhood on Friday. To celebrate the anniversary, musicians including a taiko drumming band composed of local schoolchildren, performed at Songshan Station, which was named Matsuyama during the Japanese colonial era through 1945, according to Taiwan's Foreign Ministry. The island has a total of 32 train stations that share the same Chinese characters in their names as stations in Japan, the Taiwan Railways Administ...