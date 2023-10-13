URGENT: Japan chipmaker Kioxia, Western Digital to agree to merge: sources
Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. and its U.S. peer Western Digital Corp. are expected to agree on merging their operations by the end of this month at the earliest, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The move would create a new memory chip company with a global share on par with its leading rivals, the sources said.