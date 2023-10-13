URGENT: G20 finance chiefs note downside economic risks, concerns about wars

Newsfrom Japan

Group of 20 finance chiefs on Friday said the global economic outlook remains "subdued, uneven and increasingly divergent," acknowledging that risks are skewed to the downside. In a joint statement after two days of talks, the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors stressed the need to uphold international law and protect territorial integrity and sovereignty, after divisions over Russia's war in Ukraine led previous talks to end without a communique. "We note with deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world," the group said....