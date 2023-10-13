Football: Tanaka nets brace as Japan overpower Canada 4-1 in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Ao Tanaka netted a goal in each half to lead Japan to a 4-1 men’s football friendly victory over Canada on Friday.

The Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder struck the opener after just two minutes and later completed the scoring for the hosts four minutes into the second half at Niigata’s Denka Big Swan Stadium.

Keito Nakamura made it 3-0 for Hajime Moriyasu’s men late in the first half after they went up 2-0 on Alphonso Davies’ own goal.

The final score somewhat flattered Canada, playing their first match under manager Mauro Biello, as they benefited from Japan squandering a number of gilt-edged opp...