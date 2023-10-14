Japan to offer shopping points to promote contactless delivery

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will start giving online shopping points to people who choose to have packages delivered outside their front doors to ease the burden on delivery staff, according to a policy package compiled in early October. The step is part of efforts to cope with the impact of tougher overtime regulations for truck drivers next year. It aims to halve the percentage of items redelivered when people are not at home from the current 12 percent to 6 percent in fiscal 2024 starting next April. "Logistics is an important social infrastructure which supports people's lives and the economy,...