Japan's AI draft guidelines ask for measures to address overreliance

Newsfrom Japan

Companies and organizations that utilize artificial intelligence will be required to take measures to reduce the risk of overreliance on the technology, draft guidelines by a Japanese government panel showed Saturday. The draft guidelines obtained by Kyodo News also call on AI developers to be careful not to use biased data for machine learning, while urging them to maintain records of their interactions with the technology, to be provided in the event of any issues. The panel, which is tasked with discussing the country's AI strategy, is expected to finalize the guidelines by the end of the y...