Football: Regina win WE League Cup in shootout

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Regina beat Albirex Niigata Ladies 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the WE League Cup women's football final Saturday. Regina, established in 2021, picked up their first title after Niigata missed their third and fourth penalties at Todoroki Stadium. The match, featuring former Nadeshiko Japan stars such as Nahomi Kawasumi for Albirex and Yukari Kinga for Regina, was scoreless after 120 minutes. Both teams came close to breaking the deadlock several times. "We've been through a lot over the last three years," Kinga said. "Our team is still growing. We want to be a club that can...