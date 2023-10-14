BOJ bought 1,000 tril. yen in bonds over 10 years under easing policy

The Bank of Japan has bought a total of 1.01 quadrillion yen ($6.7 trillion) worth of Japanese government bonds since embarking on its ultraeasy monetary policy about a decade ago, resulting in the central bank controversially holding about half of outstanding national bonds, the bank’s data showed.

The BOJ bought around 7 trillion yen worth of Japanese government bonds in September alone, according to the data, bringing its aggregated purchase above its threshold of 1 quadrillion yen.

The bank held about 580 trillion yen worth of government bonds as of the end of June, equivalent to 53 percen...

Kyodo News

Bank of Japan Kyodo News