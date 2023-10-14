Japan to provide remote medical care, smart farming tech to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is looking to provide remote medical care services and smart farming technology to Ukraine in order to help revive its economy and restore areas of the country devastated by Russia’s invasion, government sources said Saturday.

The measures will serve as pillars of cooperation by Japanese companies and will be revealed at a meeting in Japan early next year to promote economic reconstruction in the Eastern European nation.

The provision of digital healthcare services will enable Japanese doctors to provide medical care to injured people in Ukraine by having their ultrasound scans sent to J...