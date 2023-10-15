Olympics: IOC plans to create Esports Games

Newsfrom Japan

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach announced plans Saturday to create an Olympic Esports Games.

There are three billion people playing esports and gaming around the world, and it is estimated that over 500 million of them are interested specifically in esports, Bach noted during the opening ceremony of the 141st IOC session in Mumbai.

“What is even more relevant to us: a majority of them are under the age of 34,” Bach said. “I have asked our new IOC Esports Commission to study the creation of Olympic Esports Games.”

In June, the IOC’s inaugural Olympic Esports Week was held ...