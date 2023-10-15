Baseball: Carp finish off BayStars, set up clash with Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

The Hiroshima Carp defeated the DeNA BayStars 4-2 Sunday to sweep their best-of-three Central League Climax Series' first stage in two games to set up a clash with the CL champion Hanshin Tigers. Kosuke Tanaka came off the bench with no outs and the bases loaded in a 2-2 eighth-inning tie at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium. The 34-year-old veteran smashed the first pitch from reliever Taiga Kamichatani into right to give his team the lead. "It wasn't about me in that situation but about everyone on the team pulling together from the first inning and doing their part," Tanaka said. Shogo Akiyama's sa...