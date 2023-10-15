URGENT: Kishida Cabinet’s support rate falls to record low 32%: Kyodo poll

Newsfrom Japan

The support rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet fell to 32.3 percent, the lowest level since he became prime minister in October 2021, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The figure declined from 39.8 percent in the previous poll in September and was below 33.1 percent in November and December 2022, while the disapproval rating rose to a record high of 52.5 from 39.7 in September, according to the two-day nationwide telephone survey.