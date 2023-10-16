Tokyo stocks drop sharply in morning amid Mideast conflict
Tokyo stocks fell sharply in the morning, reflecting investor moves to avert risks amid growing uncertainty about the global economy after the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified over the weekend.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 529.21 points, or 1.64 percent, from Friday to 31,786.78. The broader Topix index was down 29.46 points, or 1.28 percent, at 2,279.29.
On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by air transportation, machinery and land transportation issues.