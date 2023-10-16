Tokyo stocks dive on fears over global economy amid Mideast conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Monday, with selling spurred by growing fears over global economic uncertainty amid the intensifying Israel-Hamas war and the potential risk of the conflict expanding to other countries in the Middle East.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 656.96 points, or 2.03 percent, from Friday at 31,659.03. The broader Topix index finished 35.21 points, or 1.53 percent, lower at 2,273.54.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by air transportation, land transportation and service issues.