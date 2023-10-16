URGENT: Russia to restrict Japan seafood imports amid Fukushima water release
Russia will restrict Japanese seafood imports from Monday as a precautionary measure, in the wake of the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, according to Russian authorities.
The second round of water discharge began in early October, despite concerns from some countries and local fishermen.