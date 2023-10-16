Olympics: Baseball-softball among 5 additional sports in 2028

Newsfrom Japan

The International Olympic Committee on Monday confirmed baseball-softball, both won by Japan at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, among the five sports to be added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket, lacrosse, squash and flag football -- a limited-contact version of American football -- were the four other sports ratified on the second day of the IOC session. The IOC's Olympic program commission reviewed and put forward the LA28 Organizing Committee's proposal to the IOC's Executive Board before it was submitted to the session. All five additional sports will feature six teams each in their r...