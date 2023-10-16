Putin to attend infrastructure forum in China, hold talks with Xi

Newsfrom Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an upcoming two-day international forum in Beijing on China's signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative and hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Russia's Tass news agency and the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in the Chinese capital earlier in the day ahead of the forum starting Tuesday, said in a meeting with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi that Putin and Xi will discuss "every aspect of bilateral relations" at their upcoming talks, according to the Tass report. It...