U.S. agency in Taiwan repeats commitment to boosting island’s defense

Newsfrom Japan

The chair of the American Institute in Taiwan reiterated Monday Washington’s commitment to assisting the democratic island in boosting its defense capacity and expanding its opportunities to participate on the global stage during a meeting with leader Tsai Ing-wen, the presidential office said.

Laura Rosenberger, the U.S.-based head of the institute, said the United States will ensure Taiwan has the ability to defend itself and will provide the island with the assistance it needs, adding that Washington’s commitment is “rock-solid” and bipartisan, according to a statement issued by Tsai’s offi...