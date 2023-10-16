Tennis: Thompson upsets Zverev in Japan Open 1st round

Newsfrom Japan

Australia’s Jordan Thompson defeated third-seeded and Tokyo Olympics tennis gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany in the first round of the Japan Open on Monday.

Thompson won 6-3, 6-4 after converting three of his six break points on Zverev’s serve at Ariake Colosseum on the opening day of the ATP 500 event.

American qualifier Marcos Giron eliminated host country favorite Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(14), 4-6, 6-1 in a match that lasted 2 hours, 44 minutes.