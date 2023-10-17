Tokyo stocks open sharply higher after Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday, as overnight gains on Wall Street spurred bargain-hunting after two consecutive days of losses.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 586.51 points, or 1.85 percent, from Monday to 32,245.54. The broader Topix index was up 35.68 points, or 1.57 percent, at 2,309.22.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, service and electric appliance issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 149.58-59 yen compared with 149.46-56 yen in New York and 149.56-58 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The eu...