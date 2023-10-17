Toyota halts production at six factories in central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it has halted 10 production lines at six factories in central Japan as it is having difficulty procuring parts following an explosion at one of its suppliers.

The accident happened Monday at Chuo Spring Co.'s factory in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, the automaker said. The automaker will keep the affected production lines shut throughout Tuesday and it will analyze whether it can resume operations on Wednesday.

Toyota has 14 assembly factories across Japan which produce cars for both domestic and overseas markets.