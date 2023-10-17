Tokyo stocks up in morning on U.S. gains, eased concern over Mideast

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning with initial buying spurred by gains on Wall Street overnight, as U.S. diplomatic efforts in the Israel-Hamas war eased concern over global economic uncertainty.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 285.28 points, or 0.90 percent, from Monday to 31,944.31. The broader Topix index was up 11.82 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,285.36.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, precision instrument, and information and communication issues.